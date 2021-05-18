NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been another anti-Asian attack in the city.

Police say a 40-year-old man was targeted Tuesday morning in Hell’s Kitchen, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. at the corner of 43rd Street and 11th Avenue and is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force as a possible bias assault.

Police sources told DeAngelis the suspect punched the victim multiple times in the face and body, bit his hand, and then shouted “Go back to your country!”

It appears to have been a random attack, one that shocked people who live in the neighborhood.

“I live in this building right here. It’s honestly horrible to hear about. It could have been me. It could have been anyone,” Brian Ng said.

“My wife and I have lived here for the past year and have not felt unsafe at all, but the rise in anti-Asian hate around the city is disturbing,” Beowulf Boritt added.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but has since been released.

The suspect was last seen shirtless, wearing blue jeans and carrying a yellow sweatshirt. If you’ve seen him, please call the NYPD.