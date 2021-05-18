NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A drive-by shooting left a 32-year-old woman dead last night in Brooklyn.
Police said the woman was attending a vigil for another victim of gun violence when she was shot.
A white sedan drove by and someone fired shots around 11 p.m. on Park Place in Brownsville.
The victim was hit in the head and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.
Her name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
