BALDWIN HARBOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A young child is in grave condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in cardiac arrest in Baldwin Harbor.

It happened just after noon Tuesday.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, family members were so overcome that ambulances were summoned to treat them, helping to carry loved ones of the victim back into the home on Imperial Drive.

The Baldwin Harbor community was left rattled.

“I work with kids this age and it really hits hard, hearing it is a young kid. All I can say is prayers to the family,” said neighbor Elizabeth Leonard.

All afternoon, relatives arrived at the child’s home. Cousins were asking for prayers.

“I just got a phone call telling me to drop everything, come to him. I’m just here to support, that’s it,” one relative McLogan.

The police alert went out: Child cardiac arrest, found in pool, CPR in progress.

Police call these tragedies preventable, with fencing, gates, alarms and supervision.

“I have a pool myself. My pool is closed right now, still closed. I wouldn’t know why to open a pool so early. If that’s the case, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Natasha Dundas.

Police say Memorial Day is usually the time backyard pools open, to allow time for safety checks as families gather.

“Especially after COVID, this is tragic. Terrible. Families are looking to get together, and then this happens,” said neighbor Christopher Roberts.