CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, lower manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stabbed another man over the weekend inside a park in Lower Manhattan.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Forsyth and Broome streets.

READ MORE: Police: 71-Year-Old Woman's Hair Pulled, Head Punched At Herald Square Subway Station

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the suspect was sitting on a bench when the 32-year-old victim dismounted his bicycle nearby.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

That’s when the suspect allegedly walked up and stabbed the victim once in each arm.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Andrew Giuliani Says He's Running For Governor Of New York

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team