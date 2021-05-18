NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man who stabbed another man over the weekend inside a park in Lower Manhattan.
It happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday at Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Forsyth and Broome streets.
Police said the suspect was sitting on a bench when the 32-year-old victim dismounted his bicycle nearby.
That’s when the suspect allegedly walked up and stabbed the victim once in each arm.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.