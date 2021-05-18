NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s health commissioner says he will continue to wear a mask indoors.

His comments add to the confusion about the new mask guidelines.

To mask or not to mask? It is not a simple question, and neither are the answers we are getting from public officials.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, New York state and Connecticut on Wednesday will adopt Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that fully vaccinated people can take off their masks indoors.

The New York City health commissioner has a different take, however.

“My worry is primarily about the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people. This includes children, as well as people for whom immunity from vaccination has not fully kicked in,” Dr. Dave Chokshi said Tuesday.

Chokshi is recommending continued mask use in many indoor settings until more people are fully vaccinated, and he says he will keep his mask on, too.

“Personally, you know, while I am fully vaccinated, I’ll be keeping my mask on indoors in almost all settings,” he said.

That’s right, the city’s health chief says keep the mask on indoors, and that’s seemingly at odds with the guidance from the CDC.

There are indoor areas where the mask has to stay on for obvious reasons.

“Indoors in those settings I’ve mentioned — schools, hospitals, nursing homes, congregate facilities, mass transit — keep wearing the mask,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Businesses can make their own rules, and as for everyone else, Hell’s Kitchen resident Mary Gambacorto says it seems pretty simple to her.

“Whenever you’re around people and in confined spaces, just don’t take your mask off. It’s simple as that,” she said.

New Jersey, meanwhile, has announced it will not be following the CDC’s updated guidance. The Garden State’s mask mandate will remain in place for now.