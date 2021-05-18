NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a woman accused of punching a 71-year-old woman last month at a subway station in Manhattan.
The attacked happened around 8 p.m. on April 24 at the 34th Street and Herald Square station.
Police said the suspect approached the victim as she walked into the station, then pulled her hair and punched her head.
Investigators believe it was an unprovoked attack.
Police said the suspect took off, and the victim refused medical attention.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.