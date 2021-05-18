NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of the city’s tallest skyscrapers is giving visitors a new way to get a view of the city, but they hope you don’t mind heights.
Summit One Vanderbilt is a new attraction at Manhattan's One Vanderbilt Tower.
Visitors can ride an all-glass elevator 1,200 feet up the outside of the building.
You can also try “Levitation,” a collection of transparent glass boxes that stick out of the tower 1,000 feet above Madison Avenue.
Summit One Vanderbilt opens in October.
For more information, visit summitov.com.