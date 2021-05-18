NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An unruly passenger caused a flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to San Francisco to be diverted to Minneapolis.
People on board said the man was maskless and harassing others.
In a video posted on Twitter, a flight attendant can be heard saying he was acting erratically and "snorting a white substance."
The incident happened Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested the man once the plane landed. He was identified as 42-year-old Mark Anthony Scerbo from upstate New York.
JetBlue said the flight continued to San Francisco after he was removed.