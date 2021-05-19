NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person has died and another is in critical condition following an elevator collapse in the Bronx, the FDNY said.
It happened at around 8:17 a.m. at 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Mott Haven section.
Emergency responders and Department of Building inspectors responded to the scene.
The DOB says the person killed was a construction worker.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.