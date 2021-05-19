BREAKING1 Dead, 1 Critically Hurt In Bronx Elevator Collapse
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Elevator, elevator accident, Local TV, Mott Haven, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person has died and another is in critical condition following an elevator collapse in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

It happened at around 8:17 a.m. at 20 Bruckner Boulevard in the Mott Haven section.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Says They're Nonbinary, Changes Pronouns To 'They-Them'

Emergency responders and Department of Building inspectors responded to the scene.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will Parents Get Their First Monthly Check?

The DOB says the person killed was a construction worker.

MORE NEWS: To Mask Or Not To Mask Pits The Cautious Among Us Against Those Strongly In Favor Of Personal Choice

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

CBSNewYork Team