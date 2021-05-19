CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots were fired as police responded to a robbery in the Bronx on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at East 174st Street and Hoe Avenue.

Police say at least one officer fired their weapon once during the incident. It’s unknown if anyone was struck.

No officers were injured.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

CBSNewYork Team