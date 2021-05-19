NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shots were fired as police responded to a robbery in the Bronx on Wednesday.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. at East 174st Street and Hoe Avenue.
Police say at least one officer fired their weapon once during the incident. It’s unknown if anyone was struck.
Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the vicinity of East 174 St & Hoe Ave in the Bronx. Expect a large police presence in the surrounding area.
More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/sRLbkpsfKr
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 19, 2021
No officers were injured.
No one has been arrested at this time.
Police recovered a handgun at the scene.