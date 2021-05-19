STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The mask mandate has now been lifted for fully vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut, but not New Jersey.

Capacity limits are also being eased.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, a Stamford salon owner said it feels like a new day now that the updated CDC guidance is in effect in Connecticut.

For the first time in 352 days, stylist Lisa Astolfi was cutting and clipping without a covering on her face.

“It’s so exciting. It’s such a relief. I feel like we’ve all been waiting for this. It’s been a long year,” she said.

The new rule at Noelle Salon and Spa follows the CDC guidance. Fully vaccinated employees and customers can go maskless. Stephanie LaPointe said she didn’t realize the new rule was in effect and couldn’t wait to remove her mask.

COVID VACCINE

“It just felt like opening a present, actually, yes!” she said.

“I am certainly celebrating today. I think this has been a long time in the making and really looking forward to cutting hair without an ear loop around the ears, to make sure they have the best haircut — and also to see their faces. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen my customers’ faces and I’m really looking forward to seeing them smile again,” Jason DiCaprio added.

Employees are required to provide proof of vaccination, but for customers, it is the honor system. And if a customer asks a vaccinated stylist to mask up?

“I’m here to do whatever makes my clients most comfortable, so if that’s me putting on a mask, I’m willing to do that, for sure,” Astolfi said.