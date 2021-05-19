DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A tire flew off a car on the Long Island Expressway, hopped the divider and smashed into another car in the oncoming traffic lanes.
It happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Exit 51 in Dix Hills.
Police say the tire came off a Cadillac that was traveling westbound. The tire went over the wall and smashed into a windshield and roof of a 2008 Hyundai driving eastbound.
The Hyundai driver, a woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. Authorities say her injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.