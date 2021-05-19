POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Less than two weeks from Memorial Day weekend, the COVID-19 safety guidelines changes could have a big impact down at the Jersey Shore this summer.

CBS2’s Meg Baker checked out the scene on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach on Wednesday.

You won’t have to wear your mask on the beach or outside on the boardwalk, but you better remember to have one with you if you want to stop in to a restaurant for a slice of pizza.

Sunshine and very warm weather brought families to the beach, most maskless.

“It kind of feels weird. I’m not going to lie,” said Jamie Mayo of Milltown.

Unlike New York and Connecticut, the big difference in New Jersey is Gov. Phil Murphy is keeping the mask requirement indoors in public spaces unless eating or drinking.

“I think they are going to enforce it to the best of their abilities, but I think people are so anxious to get out there and be normal,” Grace Tarascavage of Lyndhurst.

Some other big changes that go into effect Wednesday include restaurants, which have done away with percentage-based capacity limits. However, establishments must keep at least six feet between groups. Tables are no longer limited to eight people.

There are no longer capacity limits for religious services, stores, gyms, personal care businesses, and indoor and outdoor amusement parks, but six feet of distance between groups is still required.

In addition, all outdoor gathering limits are removed, and indoor gathering limits for house parties and other social events are raised to 50 people.

Catered events, conferences, expos and trade shows are limited to 250 people as long as social distancing is maintained.

Capacity limits for events at indoor venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats is increased to 50%, with six feet between groups.

Capacity limits for indoor and outdoor pools are eliminated as long as 6 feet of social distancing is maintained.

The ban on indoor interstate youth sports is now lifted.

The big question from some workers and visitors to the boardwalk is who is going to enforce indoor masks? CBS2 will have more on that part of the story during the News at 5 & 6 p.m.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report