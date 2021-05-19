CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state has announced new COVID safety guidelines for camps.

Facilities and programs are now required to collect COVID-19 vaccination statuses and documentation for all staff and children.

They must implement daily health screenings and ensure proper social distancing.

Children and campers over the age of 2 and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings.

Additionally, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning and disinfection guidelines must also be followed.

