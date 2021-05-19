By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
More fantastic summer-like temps are expected Wednesday. It will likely be our warmest day of the week! Expect highs in the upper 80s, and a 90 cannot be ruled out. Best bet would be NJ. Skies are sunny much of the day, too.
The heat is tamped down some by Thursday as a NW wind will dictate cooler temps overall.
By Friday more clouds are in control, and temperatures are cooler. That trend will roll into Saturday, but Saturday looks milder with a high in the low 80s.
Have a good one!