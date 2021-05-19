NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The mask mandate has now been lifted for fully vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut, but not in New Jersey.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, most capacity restrictions also ease up Wednesday. Large-scale indoor and outdoor venues, social and residential gatherings still have capacity limits, but they can increase.

“Individual private venues still have the ability to add additional guidelines to the state guidelines,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said earlier this week.

The new mask rules follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but face coverings will still be required on public transportation, in nursing homes, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and health care facilities.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

New Jersey, however, said not so fast. Gov. Phil Murphy stressed the burden on businesses as one reason why he’s not lifting the indoor mask mandate just yet.

Some New York City business owners are also worried.

“You don’t know if someone is vaccinated or not just because they say they are,” said Bob Orgel, who owns Garden Hardware in Hell’s Kitchen.

He plans to continue asking his customers to cover up for the time being.

“I think there’s going to be problems, because people will say, ‘I don’t have to wear a mask because they said I don’t have to wear a mask,'” he said.

COVID VACCINE

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people to remain cautious.

“Every institution will set its own rules, and anyone who participates will understand those rules,” he said Tuesday. “So I think actually after everything we’ve been through in the city. I think people will be understanding.”

This comes as the Yankees and Mets will open sections for fully vaccinated fans only, who won’t have to social distance.

“Baseball goes every day and really presents a sense of normalcy. We’re like an ongoing story every day. Some days are good, some days are bad. You just hope you have more good days than bad days,” Yankees President Randy Levine said.