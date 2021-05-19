NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child and two other people were shot in Queens on Wednesday.
As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on 178th Street near 119th Road in the St. Albans neighborhood.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
The boy’s father was struck in the leg and is expected to survive.
Details on the third victim's injuries and their condition have not been released at this time.
Sources tell CBS2 two different caliber bullets were recovered at the scene, which leads investigators to believe there were at least two different shooters who may have been firing towards one another.
No arrests have been made at this time.
It's unknown if the victims were the intended targets.
CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.