NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot and robbed in the parking lot of a mall in Queens, and police are searching for the suspects.
The attack was caught on camera shortly after 7 p.m. on April 30 at the Jamaica Colosseum Mall.
Police said the 37-year-old victim was walking to his white Range Rover parked in a rooftop lot when he was approached by three men with guns.
Surveillance video shows the first suspect run toward him carrying a rifle, before the other two walk over with handguns.
Police said the man armed with a rifle stole the victim’s wallet from the backseat and then shot him in the right leg.
All three suspects took off in a gray BMW 5 Series 4-door sedan heading west on 89th Avenue.
The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.