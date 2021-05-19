NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens neighborhood has been targeted by vandals twice this month.
Now, police are trying to find out who's responsible.
The NYPD says the vandals spray-painted symbols of hate on a home on 63rd Street in Woodside on Tuesday night. A red car outside was also spray-painted and had its tires slashed.
Police say two weeks ago, a different red car belonging to someone who lives in the house also had its four tires slashed.
The homeowner believes it may be a case of mistaken identity.
"We're just worried for more vandalism. Tire slashings cost you your deductible, even if you have insurance," homeowner Eileen Goetzger said. "I'm hoping the culprit comes to know that this is not the house that he thinks it is."
Police are now looking at surveillance videos from the neighborhood to try to identify the suspects.