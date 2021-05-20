CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Astoria, New York, Queens, Vandalism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in Queens overnight.

It happened along 33rd Street from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue in Astoria.

Police say 22 cars were spray-painted.

Most of them had the letter “A” or a line spray-painted on the passenger side doors.

So far, no arrests have been made.

