NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in Queens overnight.
It happened along 33rd Street from 23rd Avenue to Ditmas Avenue in Astoria.
Police say 22 cars were spray-painted.
Most of them had the letter "A" or a line spray-painted on the passenger side doors.
So far, no arrests have been made.