BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a suspected hate crime at a mosque on Long Island.
It happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County in Brentwood.
Police said two suspects entered a fenced-in area, burned a religious flag and painted graffiti on the base of the flag.
Pictures of the vandalism appear to show the word "Trump."
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone who would like to share a tip is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.