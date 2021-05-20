DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A police officer was stabbed in the face in Dobbs Ferry and rushed to the hospital Thursday.
It happened near Beacon Hill Drive and Keller Lane around 1:30 p.m.
The officer was assigned to a Con Edison crew that was working when someone attacked him, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.
Sources said the victim, a police sergeant, was slashed in the face with a 6-inch knife. He was taken to the hospital, but there was no official word on his condition.
It was not immediately clear what led to the attack, but police believe it was unprovoked.
The suspect is in custody and police said there is no danger to the public.
Sources said the suspect is known to local police and may have mental health problems.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2 News, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates. CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.