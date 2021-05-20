NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 2020 hurricane season was historic, breaking multiple records.

For the second time, the National Hurricane Center had to dip into the Greek alphabet due to there being 30 named storms, and a record 12 named storms hit the U.S.

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1, but the early signs are it may end up being yet another very busy one, CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn reported Thursday.

Every year, extreme weather seems to be even more intense, with more storms, and the potential for more devastation. This year, hurricane predictions are for an active season.

As of Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is calling for 13 to 20 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes are possible.

Named storms have winds higher than 39 mph. A major hurricane is a Category 3, 4 or 5, with winds 111 mph or more.

Last year was the most active on record, with 30 named storms. Hurricane Laura was the strongest, a Category 4 that hit the southwestern coast of Louisiana on Aug. 27 with 150 mph winds.

“Now is the time to make sure you have an evacuation plan in place, disaster supplies and a plan to secure your home quickly,” Acting NOAA Administrator Ben Friedman said.

The Tri-State Area was battered by Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, with top winds speeds hitting 84 mph.

More than 2.5 million customers lost power and at least one person was killed.

Hurricane season runs from June through November.

At the top of everyone’s mind is how climate change is impacting the intensity and frequency of storms. There is also a substantial economic impact. Last year, seven storms cost more than $1 billion in damages.

“They were among the 22 weather and climate events that cost the U.S. $96 billion,” Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said.