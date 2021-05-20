NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 74-year-old was killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Brooklyn.
The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday in Canarsie.
Police said the victim, identified as Maureen Fraser, was trying to cross East 80th Street when she was struck by a white van.
She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police are now looking for the driver.