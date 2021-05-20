NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of progress in the fight against the COVID pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the statewide positivity rate dropped below 1% to 0.85%.
That’s the lowest since Sept. 11.
The statewide seven-day average also fell for the 45th day in a row. It’s now just above 1%.
Hospitalizations dropped below 1,500, the lowest since Nov. 8.
The state reported 18 new COVID deaths.