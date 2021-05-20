Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and about 10° cooler than yesterday with highs in the 70s… 80s inland and 70s/60s along the coast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and a touch cooler. Temps will fall into the 50s with some 40s across our suburbs.
Temperatures will remain in the 70s tomorrow with 80s inland and 70s/60s along the coast.
Saturday will be a little warmer with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the 80s with perhaps a 90° reading inland.
Sunday will be even hotter with highs around 90°.