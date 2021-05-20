NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple injuries and arrests after protesters got physical with each other and police in Times Square on Thursday.

An M-80 blast was part of the explosion of chaos that erupted in Midtown and Times Square.

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli brawlers squared off and hauled off in a fury of fisticuffs.

Police tried to disperse the crowds, but protesters were throwing punches and projectiles.

One protester tore away a flag, and that triggered another tussle with police eventually flying in to make arrests.

Blocks away in the Diamond District, there was more mayhem as a man on the ground was kicked and beaten before the mob scrambled to avoid the cops.

There were plenty of verbal blows as some just decided to scream it out.

The unrest in New York comes as a cease-fire in the Middle East was called after more than 10 days of fighting.

Gazans poured into the streets to celebrate after spending nearly two weeks indoors.

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed more than 230 people, and more than 4,000 Hamas rockets rained down on Israel, killing 12.

Children on both sides were caught in the crossfire.

Fourteen-year-old Gaza resident Amira Isleem said they never saw the missile hit.

On the Israeli side, a 10-year-old said she lived in terror of the rockets.

For ten days, sleep was nearly impossible for many, and a 5-year-old Gaza resident spoke for all the children, saying, “I want the war to be over so I can go outside and play.”

Here in New York, sources say 23 people were arrested and charges are pending. At least one person was injured stemming from fireworks that were thrown.