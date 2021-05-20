NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were multiple injuries and arrests after protesters got physical with each other and police in Times Square on Thursday.
An M-80 blast was part of the explosion of chaos that erupted in Midtown and Times Square.READ MORE: CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Getting Involved In Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Sex Harassment Scandal
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli brawlers squared off and hauled off in a fury of fisticuffs.
Police tried to disperse the crowds, but protesters were throwing punches and projectiles.
One protester tore away a flag, and that triggered another tussle with police eventually flying in to make arrests.
Blocks away in the Diamond District, there was more mayhem as a man on the ground was kicked and beaten before the mob scrambled to avoid the cops.
There were plenty of verbal blows as some just decided to scream it out.
The unrest in New York comes as a cease-fire in the Middle East was called after more than 10 days of fighting.READ MORE: 'I Wouldn't Wish It On Anybody': 30-Year NYC Resident Speaks Out After Being Attacked At Union Square Subway Station
Gazans poured into the streets to celebrate after spending nearly two weeks indoors.
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed more than 230 people, and more than 4,000 Hamas rockets rained down on Israel, killing 12.
MORE FROM CBS NEWS: Israel And Hamas Agree To A Cease-Fire
Children on both sides were caught in the crossfire.
Fourteen-year-old Gaza resident Amira Isleem said they never saw the missile hit.
On the Israeli side, a 10-year-old said she lived in terror of the rockets.
For ten days, sleep was nearly impossible for many, and a 5-year-old Gaza resident spoke for all the children, saying, “I want the war to be over so I can go outside and play.”MORE NEWS: Exclusive: Mother Of Boy Who Fell Through Subway Grate In Brooklyn Says Son Is Shaken But Recovering
Here in New York, sources say 23 people were arrested and charges are pending. At least one person was injured stemming from fireworks that were thrown.