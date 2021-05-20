NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The iconic Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue is welcoming guests for the first time in more than a year Thursday.
The hotel had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.READ MORE: Primary Elections Guide For Voters In New York And New Jersey
The Plaza says it is taking safety precautions to keep guests and employees safe.READ MORE: Port Authority Welcomes Largest Container Ship To Ever Call On East Coast
Guests will have the option of a contactless check-in and there will be higher standards of housekeeping throughout the property, the hotel said.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?
In-suite COVID testing is also available for guests.