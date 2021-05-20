CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The iconic Plaza Hotel on Fifth Avenue is welcoming guests for the first time in more than a year Thursday.

The hotel had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaza says it is taking safety precautions to keep guests and employees safe.

Guests will have the option of a contactless check-in and there will be higher standards of housekeeping throughout the property, the hotel said.

In-suite COVID testing is also available for guests.

