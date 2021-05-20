NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection to a burglary in Staten Island.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a home near George Street and Stephen Street in Tottenville.READ MORE: Memo To Illegal Dirt Bike, ATV Riders: NYPD Is Coming For You
According to police, four suspects were able to get inside the home’s garage using a garage door opener that was inside an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway.READ MORE: BBC Journalist 'Deceived And Induced' To Land Bombshell Interview With Princess Diana, Report Says
The suspects allegedly stole a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses worth about $160 before getting into a vehicle and driving off.
Police say they got away in a gray Hyundai Elantra with front passenger side damage and a license plate number W54FHW. According to police, the vehicle was reported stolen in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on May 14.MORE NEWS: Pressure Mounting On Pharma Company Biogen To Give New Drug In Trials To N.J. Woman With Rare Form Of ALS
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.