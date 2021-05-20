NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was slashed Wednesday at the Union Square subway station, a day after another rider was slashed as the same station.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was slashed in the neck and shoulders just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on the NQRW platform.READ MORE: Victim Slashed On Upper Manhattan Subway Platform
Officers arrested 22-year-old Joshua Nazario in that incident.
Investigators believe it was an unprovoked attack.READ MORE: Police: 71-Year-Old Woman's Hair Pulled, Head Punched At Herald Square Subway Station
Police also released new video of the suspect in the first slashing, which happened Tuesday afternoon on the L train platform.
A 45-year-old man was slashed in the neck following a dispute.
The suspect took off on a Brooklyn-bound L train.MORE NEWS: 'Irresponsible:' In Wake Of New Crimes, MTA Says Mayor's Plan To Add 250 Subway Officers Isn't Enough
Both victims are expected to be OK.