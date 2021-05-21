NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new information on COVID cases in the U.S. involving people who were fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, there have been 1,949 so-called "breakthrough" cases involving patients who were hospitalized or who died.
In all, 18% were fatal and 79% of the cases occurred in people 65 years old or older.
The CDC notes such breakthrough cases are rare.
More than 125 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated.