NEW YORK (CBSNeYork) — A 30-year-old man was shot to death after an argument in line for a bathroom, and police say the search continues for his killer.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. on May 9 inside a bar and nightclub on Third Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Police said the victim got into a dispute with another man over whose turn it was to use the bathroom.
A short time later, the suspect can be seen on video opening fire in a crowded room.
Police said he shot the victim, identified as 30-year-old Shamar Watt, once in the head.
Watt was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.