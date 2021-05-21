NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Jewish man was attacked Thursday in the Diamond District, as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters clashed in Times Square.

Police said a group of five to six men attacked the 29-year-old victim around 6:30 p.m. on Broadway near West 49th Street.

The mob allegedly kicked the man, beat him with crutches and pepper sprayed him.

Police said they also used an anti-Semitic slur during the attack.

A 23-year-old man was taken into custody with charges pending. The search continues for the other suspects.

“It’s absolutely disgusting and unacceptable,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. “We have had a man viciously beaten simply because he appeared to some individuals to be Jewish. We had folks throwing very potent fireworks and creating harm to others and burning some folk, at least one person. This is unacceptable.”

The mayor urged New Yorkers to call police if they have any information about the incident.

“What happened last night is absolutely unacceptable. There is no place for anti-Semitism in York City. We will not tolerate it. My message is very clear. Anyone who commits such an act is going to be arrested and prosecuted.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help the NYPD with the investigation.

“I unequivocally condemn these brutal attacks on visibly Jewish New Yorkers and we will not tolerate anti-Semitic violent gang harassment and intimidation,” he said in a statement. “New York is the vibrant and dynamic home for people from around the world. This tapestry makes New York the extraordinary place that it is. Those of all faiths, backgrounds and ethnicities must be able to walk the streets safely and free from harassment and violence.”

The Anti-Defamation League also condemned the attack, saying “violence is absolutely unacceptable.”

Frightening attacks on Jews in Times Square of #NYC this evening. Many arrests made. Working with @NYPDHateCrimes and @NewYorkFBI, as well as elected officials and the local Jewish community. Violence is absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/HbKGaETVBU — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) May 21, 2021

