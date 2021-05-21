NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A week before Memorial Day Weekend, the Long Island Rail Road says it’s ready to kick off the summer.
There will be expanded service, and starting in July, the rail road will offer discount beach packages.
"If you decide to purchase a Long Beach package, it includes round trip rail from Long Beach to Long Beach station. and discounted admission to the beach. And if you're traveling from one of New York City stations, this package runs $26.75, nearly 25 percent discount on the price of the train ticket and the beach pass," said Long Island Rail Road President Phil Eng.
The Long Island Rail Road will also have discount beach packages to Jones Beach and Fire Island.