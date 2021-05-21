HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Long Island legislators are calling on the state to prioritize road repairs.

This comes after drivers say flat tires and bent rims are becoming the norm.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, for drivers on Long Island, a bumpy ride has become a dreaded part of the commute.

“I just can’t believe that it’s such a deep pothole on a main thoroughfare. That, you know, you’re doing 55, 65 miles an hour,” one driver said.

“It’s really just roads that have been in disrepair and that’s kind of crumbling,” said Theresa Lundy of the Bronx.

“It takes a lot of wear and tear on the car. So I certainly think they can improve conditions on the Long Island Expressway,” said Bruce Montague, of West Hampton.

The Long Island Expressway, Routes 25 and 27 are of particular concern, especially after a tough winter made the road conditions worse. Drivers say the impact is not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous.

Suffolk County politicians sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo outlining the urgency demanding a long-term fix, adding the recent influx of federal funding should help pay for it.

“Until such action is taken New York state should be held accountable and responsible for every flat tire, bent rim, automobile accident, injury or death caused by the current road conditions of these roadways,” said Nicholas Caracappa.

Department of Transportation maintenance crews have been filling potholes, but it’s a short term fix. In response to concerns, the DOT outlined $145 million pavement projects slated for this upcoming fiscal year. But when it comes to the LIE, work won’t begin until 2022, at the earliest.

“As we travel onto the LIE, the state roads, and we do not have to get down to our downtowns, what good is it? It’s a road less traveled. It becomes a dead end, as they said earlier,” said Bob Fonti of the Suffolk County Alliance.

Fonti fears people will leave, and businesses will suffer.

“We joke that the LIE is nicknamed ‘Hell-I-E,” one person said.

Because drivers are fed up.

Suffolk County lawmakers say a federal infrastructure plan would also help, but Friday, President Joe Biden’s modified proposal was rejected again by Senate Republicans.