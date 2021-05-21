MANORVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County Police say an officer fatally shot a man after a struggle in Manorville Thursday night.

It happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Bauer Avenue near Frontier Trail.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, there are many unanswered questions after the shooting.

The Manorville community calls itself the gateway to the Hamptons, and resident Dawn Stewart refers to it as “Mayberry.”

“I was laying in bed last night. Everybody was sleeping. I have two kids in the house, talking on the phone, and just heard boom! Boom! You know?And I went like this, I was shocked,” Stewart said.

A retired couple called 911 Thursday night complaining that a suspicious person was lying in the back seat of a vehicle. Neighbors said it had been there for two days.

Police responded. An officer engaged the man in a maroon sedan who had a knife, according to police. A struggle ensued, the officer fired his gun, striking the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

Late Friday morning, Bauer Avenue was reopened. Those who live near the crime scene said officers confiscated video from doorbell cameras and interviewed homeowners.

Suffolk County detectives and investigators with the state attorney general’s office are investigating.

Under state law, fatal police involved shootings are investigated by the attorney general’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (800) 220-TIPS.