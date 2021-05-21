NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Due to the pandemic, New York City public schools changed parts of their high school admission process.
The Department of Education says some of those changes have had a positive impact.
According to the DOE, the removal of geographic priorities directly resulted in increased choices for more high school students.
The impact was seen especially in District 2.
In 2020, 1% of offers to Eleanor Roosevelt High School went to students outside of the district. This year, that number rose to 62%.
Academic screens remained in effect.