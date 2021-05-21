CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of progress in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the statewide positivity rate dropped below 1% to 0.85%.

That’s the lowest since Sept. 11.

The statewide seven-day average also fell for the 45th day in a row. It’s now just above 1%.

Hospitalizations dropped below 1,500, the lowest since Nov. 8.

The state reported 18 new COVID deaths.

