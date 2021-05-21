By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was yet another splendid spring day across the area with blue skies, dry conditions, and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Expect tranquil, clear and mild conditions through the night with temps bottoming out in the mid 60s around NYC, with some 50s in the 'burbs.
Tomorrow will be even warmer… how about upper 80s and low 90s! Expect mainly sunny skies throughout the day with perhaps a few extra clouds in the late afternoon. There is just a slight risk for a few widely scattered showers, but most spots will stay dry for most of the day.
We’ll get a repeat on Sunday with temps right around 90 in NYC, some low 90s inland, but only 70s along the shores. Once again, a few stray showers but no washouts… Overall, a fantastic weekend is in store. Enjoy!