NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Billions of dollars are on the way to help the theater industry.
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer joined actor Brian Stokes Mitchell and other members of the theater community in Times Square on Friday to say the shows will go on.
The money comes from the Save Our Stages bill and will help producers and theater owners reopen.
“Right now, $16 billion is on the way to the Theater District, our theater industry, our live venues and our current cultural institutions,” Schumer said.
"We look forward to being able to once again share the laughter, the love, the joy," Stokes Mitchell said.
The stage is set for Broadway‘s reopening on Sept. 14 after nearly 18 months of suspended performances.
This has been the longest shutdown in Broadway history.
Tickets are now on sale for over a dozen shows.
