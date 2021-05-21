ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s the wrong way to plan a party.
According to Suffolk County Police, a man and woman stole $585 worth of steaks, shrimp and clothes from BJ’s Wholesale club in Islandia back on May 10.READ MORE: Police: Woman Fends Off Attempted Sex Assault Suspect In Hell's Kitchen
It happened right in the middle of the day.
Suffolk County Police want your help finding the suspects.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE.
All calls, texts, messages and emails are kept confidential.