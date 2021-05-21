NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Popular dating apps like Tinder, Match and Bumble are making it easier for singles to find others who are vaccinated, and they’re getting some help from the White House.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, the White House wants Americans to swipe right for vaccines.

“To encourage vaccinations and help people meet people who have that universally attractive quality, they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19,” said White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Andy Slavitt.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that the White House has sort of promoted digital dating,” said Moore.

“I mean, this is a moment,” said Melissa Hobley of OkCupid.

In its effort to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4, the Biden administration is partnering with popular dating apps like OkCupid, Tinder and Hinge to incentivize users to get a shot.

COVID VACCINE

“As New York opens back up, people want to know that they are only going on dates with other people that have taken the right steps and that are vaccinated. And this is a way to signal that, by getting that vaccine badge,” Hobley said.

Vaccinated users will also gain access to premium benefits like boosts, super likes and super swipes, and they’ll be able to filter potential matches by vaccination status. The goal is to encourage more users to get the shot, with the implied promise of more matches and more dates.

“So it’s kind of like showing up at a party and you want to find the other people that are vaccinated. We’re going to show you exactly where they are,” Hobley said.

“On the flip side, if someone doesn’t have that they’re vaccinated in their bio, a person who also isn’t vaccinated might say ‘oh, maybe this is someone I’m on the same page as,'” said Sarah Stiefvater of PureWow.

For many young singles, there’s nothing more attractive than protection against COVID-19. Moore spoke with a dozen people in Central Park, all of whom said they prefer dating vaccinated candidates.

“Vaccinated people are sexy,” one person said.

“I’d be more likely to pursue something with someone even it’s just grabbing dinner with them if they’ve been vaccinated,” said Upper West Sider Sara Barker.

“It’s not having just the vaccine, it’s the fact that they’re willing to get the vaccine,” one person said.

The message: Get vaccinated against COVID-19, you’ll boost your health and your love life at the same time.

Right now, most of the apps are relying on an honor system to confirm users’ vaccination status.