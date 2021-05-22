CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday they arrested a man who allegedly destroyed a crucifix and burned an American flag at church in Brooklyn.

Ali Alaheri, 29, was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.

Police said Alaheri knocked down and destroyed a large crucifix statue outside St. Athanasius Church in Bensonhurst.

(Credit: St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church)

Alaheri is also accused of burning an American flag outside the rectory.

A pastor discovered the damage on May 14.

“It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,” Monsignor David Cassato told CBS2 the day it happened.

Parishioners gathered in prayer that night and used a crucifix from one of their classrooms as a temporary replacement outside the church.

The crucifix that was destroyed stood for 11 years.

