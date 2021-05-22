NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday they arrested a man who allegedly destroyed a crucifix and burned an American flag at church in Brooklyn.
Ali Alaheri, 29, was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime.READ MORE: 3 Killed After Car Speeds Past Dead End Sign, Plunges Into Newtown Creek In Long Island City
Police said Alaheri knocked down and destroyed a large crucifix statue outside St. Athanasius Church in Bensonhurst.
Alaheri is also accused of burning an American flag outside the rectory.READ MORE: 2 Killed, Several Hurt In Bloody Shootout Near Jersey City High School
A pastor discovered the damage on May 14.
“It was a terrible morning. It was probably the saddest day in my life, to see this desecration of a cross of Jesus and the desecration of the flag,” Monsignor David Cassato told CBS2 the day it happened.
Parishioners gathered in prayer that night and used a crucifix from one of their classrooms as a temporary replacement outside the church.MORE NEWS: Teen In Custody After 2 Hurt In Shooting Outside Brooklyn Restaurant
The crucifix that was destroyed stood for 11 years.