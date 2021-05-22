NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight Brooklyn men are accused in a $2 million COVID relief scheme.
Federal prosecutors allege the suspects filed fake unemployment claims.
Investigators say the suspects posted pictures of themselves on social media posing with cash they got from unemployment.
Six of the men were in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday.
The feds are still looking for two other suspects.