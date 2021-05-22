NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men are dead after their car plunged into Newtown Creek in Queens early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Christina Fan the driver was speeding down Borden Avenue in Long Island City and the car appeared to accelerate as it barreled past a dead end sign and into the creek.

Witnesses said the car clipped a concrete barrier at the end of the road, propelling it and those inside into the water below.

Police are investigating how the car wound up in the creek.

More witnesses said they frantically called 911 around 4:40 a.m. But it was still dark and the responding officers could not see the sinking car at first.

Rescuers arrived and pulled the men who were trapped inside the car to shore.

“Within 10 minutes after that we had divers in the water and approximately 10 minutes after that, we recovered two victims and pulled them out of the water,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Fred Mallett.

The deputy chief said there was a third victim.

Video that is too graphic to air shows paramedics trying to revive the men and continuously performing chest compressions. The men did not survive.

Investigators remained at Borden Avenue, trying to figure out how fast the driver was going.

People who know the area well told CBS2 it’s possible that neither the driver nor the passengers noticed the dead end sign.

Police were waiting for equipment to arrive at the scene to pull the car out of the creek.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.