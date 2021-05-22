JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead and several others are hurt after an overnight shooting in Jersey City.
It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in a quiet, residential neighborhood across the street from Lincoln High School, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.READ MORE: 3 Killed After Car Speeds Past Dead End Sign, Plunges Into Newtown Creek In Long Island City
Neighbors said the scene near Crescent Avenue was so bloody, firefighters were called to spray down the sidewalk Saturday morning.
Jersey City Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the deadly shooting. They said several people were hit in the gunfire and two died from their injuries.READ MORE: 8 Brooklyn Men Accused Of Filing Fake Unemployment Claims In $2 Million COVID Relief Scheme
Residents told Fan police were on the scene and looking for evidence for hours. One man said he heard at least 16 shots fired outside his bedroom window.
While residents said it is a troubled neighborhood where crime has recently been on the rise, they never expected a shootout like this.
Details on the shooting were limited Saturday morning. Police did not immediately release any information on possible suspects or arrests.MORE NEWS: Pressure Mounting On Pharma Company Biogen To Give New Drug In Trials To N.J. Woman With Rare Form Of ALS
