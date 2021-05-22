NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD needs help tracking down a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Manhattan subway station.
It happened on May 15.
Police say he grabbed a 28-year-old woman's chest as she was walking down the stairs at the Second Avenue and East Houston Street stop.
According to investigators, the suspect ran away after the incident and no one was hurt.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.