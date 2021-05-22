CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD needs help tracking down a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Manhattan subway station.

It happened on May 15.

The NYPD needs help tracking down a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Manhattan subway station on May 15, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say he grabbed a 28-year-old woman’s chest as she was walking down the stairs at the Second Avenue and East Houston Street stop.

According to investigators, the suspect ran away after the incident and no one was hurt.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

