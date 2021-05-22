NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man is facing charges in connection to a string of robberies.
Authorities say 31-year-old Manuel Guzman Breton robbed five grocery stores, two laundromats and one clothing store in April.
In each incident, Guzman Breton allegedly threatened employees with a knife or boxcutter.
According to officials, he slashed several workers during the robberies.
Guzman Breton is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the eight businesses.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.