By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning and welcome to the weekend! It's a bright and mild start to the day with temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s. We do expect mostly sunny skies through the day with temps soaring for most into the upper 80s… maybe even a few low 90s!
It'll be much cooler along the shores due to a sea breeze, with temps largely stuck in the 70s at the coasts. If you plan on soaking up some sun at the area beaches, just be mindful that the water temps are only in the 50s for most… and rip currents are very strong today.
We'll get a repeat tomorrow with temps right around 90 in NYC, some low 90s inland, but only 70s along the shores. Once again, a few stray showers but no washout… Overall, a fantastic weekend is in store. Enjoy!