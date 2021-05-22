NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A kitten was saved in Brooklyn thanks to the work of two NYPD officers.
Police say they received a call for a cat stuck in a sewer in Kensington on Monday.READ MORE: Police: 2 Shot During Attempted Robbery At Bronx Subway Station
When they got there, they removed a manhole cover, then saw the kitten floating on a Gatorade bottle.
Update: Officer Blomquist & Officer Frevola took the kitten to ACC and is currently in foster care. They named the kitten Splinter.READ MORE: 3 Killed After Car Speeds Past Dead End Sign, Plunges Into Newtown Creek In Long Island City
Officer Blomquist is in the process of adopting Splinter.
— NYPD 70th Precinct (@NYPD70Pct) May 22, 2021
One of the officers climbed down the sewer and rescued the little guy, who police named “Splinter.”MORE NEWS: Witness Spots Man Yelling For Help In Waters Off Far Rockaway, Search Expected To Resume Sunday
That officer is now in the process of adopting Splinter.