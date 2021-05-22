CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A kitten was saved in Brooklyn thanks to the work of two NYPD officers.

Police say they received a call for a cat stuck in a sewer in Kensington on Monday.

When they got there, they removed a manhole cover, then saw the kitten floating on a Gatorade bottle.

One of the officers climbed down the sewer and rescued the little guy, who police named “Splinter.”

That officer is now in the process of adopting Splinter.

